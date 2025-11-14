Omega Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Omega Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5,650.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $74.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.34.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Tesla Has Been Trapped in a 10% Range for Months—What’s Going On?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- dLocal Falls Despite Blowout Q3 Results—What Investors Are Missing
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Ondas Holdings Signals a Rebound as Drone Demand Soars
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.