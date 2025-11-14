Grandfield & Dodd LLC Increases Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned 0.09% of Teledyne Technologies worth $20,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourpath Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 75.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 51 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.29.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $505.09 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $419.00 and a 1 year high of $595.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $551.70 and a 200 day moving average of $528.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.