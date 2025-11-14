Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 513 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 2.3% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $38,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in Stryker by 4.2% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 58.7% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price objective on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group set a $408.00 target price on Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.37.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total transaction of $97,566,397.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,702,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,600,714.24. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 520,500 shares of company stock valued at $184,803,065. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 1.5%

SYK stock opened at $372.93 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $329.16 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The stock has a market cap of $142.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $372.55 and its 200 day moving average is $381.18.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

