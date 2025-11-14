L & S Advisors Inc Acquires 1,818 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF $NULG

L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc owned 0.16% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS NULG opened at $97.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.82. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.17. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $99.18.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

