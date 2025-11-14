Omega Financial Group LLC Purchases 4,353 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.7% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $116.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.90. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

