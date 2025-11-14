Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Stock Holdings Boosted by RAM Investment Partners LLC

RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,699,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,229 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 20.3% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. RAM Investment Partners LLC owned 0.28% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $96,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 101,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,465,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,520,000 after buying an additional 81,668 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $38.66 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.65. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

