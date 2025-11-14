Hershey Company (The) $HSY Stake Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $47,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Tobam boosted its holdings in Hershey by 11.4% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 43,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $6,129,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HSY opened at $178.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.24. Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.21.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.91%.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $281,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,819 shares in the company, valued at $10,654,698.88. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $187.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.05.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

