RAM Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 244.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,235 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 0.6% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 774.8% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $109.15 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $79.20 and a one year high of $111.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.81 and a 200 day moving average of $103.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

