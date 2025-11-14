Omega Financial Group LLC Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH

Omega Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 54,164,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,081,000 after buying an additional 337,472 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,541,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,258,000 after purchasing an additional 724,757 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,866,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,464,000 after purchasing an additional 385,927 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,503,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,337,000 after purchasing an additional 615,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,000 after buying an additional 70,732 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH opened at $21.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.99. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.