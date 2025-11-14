L & S Advisors Inc Sells 742 Shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation $GPOR

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Gulfport Energy were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPOR. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 10.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,912,000 after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1,360.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Gulfport Energy in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Gulfport Energy from $227.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

Gulfport Energy Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of GPOR stock opened at $210.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.69. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $153.27 and a twelve month high of $215.57.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $379.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.18 million. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 9.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gulfport Energy

In other Gulfport Energy news, Director Timothy J. Cutt sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.45, for a total transaction of $554,535.75. Following the sale, the director owned 35,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,292.85. The trade was a 6.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Wolf sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $320,661.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,224.74. This trade represents a 25.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,760 shares of company stock worth $978,140 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

