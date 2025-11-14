Sanofi $SNY Stock Position Decreased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $18,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Sanofi by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 194,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 39,044 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 46.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.8%

SNY opened at $52.34 on Friday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average is $49.47.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.96%.Sanofi’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

