Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 625 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Omega Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 3.1% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $368.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $366.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.17 and a fifty-two week high of $377.77.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

