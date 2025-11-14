Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF $DFNM Stock Position Cut by RAM Investment Partners LLC

RAM Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,435 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. RAM Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $15,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 239.9% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Level Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000.

DFNM opened at $48.28 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average is $47.61.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

