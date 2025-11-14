Omega Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,123 Shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF $SHM

Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,628,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $47.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.90. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $48.51.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

