ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $92.37, but opened at $85.48. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $88.4750, with a volume of 1,110,351 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Group One Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

