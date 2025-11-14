Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Lowered to $218.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $218.00 in a research report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s current price.

HON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered Honeywell International from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.33.

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $198.96. 1,520,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,376,221. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $228.04. The company has a market cap of $126.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%.The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 519,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,450,000 after purchasing an additional 120,706 shares in the last quarter. Triton Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 35,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 28,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

