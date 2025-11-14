William Blair Increases Earnings Estimates for McGraw Hill

McGraw Hill, Inc. (NYSE:MH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2027 earnings estimates for McGraw Hill in a report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.60. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.
McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $669.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. McGraw Hill has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.
McGraw Hill Stock Performance
MH traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.09. 697,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,935. McGraw Hill has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $17.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.84.
Institutional Trading of McGraw Hill
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGraw Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in McGraw Hill in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in McGraw Hill during the third quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in McGraw Hill in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McGraw Hill in the third quarter valued at $131,000.
McGraw Hill Company Profile
At McGraw Hill, our purpose is to unlock the potential of each learner at every stage of life. Our mission is to support educators, learners and professionals around the world with trusted, high-quality content and digital solutions that use data and learning science to adapt to each student as they progress towards their goals.
