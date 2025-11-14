Traders Buy High Volume of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Call Options (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 14,812 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 74% compared to the typical volume of 8,514 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,702,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,505,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,177,000. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,814,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,814,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXU traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.11. 28,479,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,066,908. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500’s stock is set to reverse split on Thursday, November 20th. The 1-4 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 19th.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

