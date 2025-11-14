Strive (NASDAQ:ASST) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Strive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 60,211,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 28,865,992 shares.The stock last traded at $1.1450 and had previously closed at $1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Strive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th.

Get Strive alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ASST

Strive Stock Down 1.2%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strive

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $709.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 16.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Strive during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Gruss & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Strive during the third quarter valued at $38,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Strive during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Strive during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Strive in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.