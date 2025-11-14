Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 14th (AESI, AMAT, AMRZ, ASR, ATYM, BITF, CHA, CLF, COYA, CTEC)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, November 14th:

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. Craig Hallum currently has a $190.00 price target on the stock.

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $270.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $265.00.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They currently have a GBX 800 price target on the stock.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $530.00 target price on the stock.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $81.00 price target on the stock.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. Bank of America Corporation currently has a $73.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $370.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $440.00.

3i Group (LON:III) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 4,800 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J). They issued an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $215.00 target price on the stock.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jones Trading.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $2,750.00 price target on the stock.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $74.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $167.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $147.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Northland Securities currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

Regis (NASDAQ:RGS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

SSE (LON:SSE) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a sell rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has GBX 1,997 target price on the stock.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $410.00 target price on the stock.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

