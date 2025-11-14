Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 14th (AESI, AMAT, AMRZ, ASR, ATYM, BITF, CHA, CLF, COYA, CTEC)

Nov 14th, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, November 14th:

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. Craig Hallum currently has a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $270.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $265.00.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They currently have a GBX 800 price target on the stock.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $530.00 target price on the stock.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $81.00 price target on the stock.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. Bank of America Corporation currently has a $73.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $370.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $440.00.

3i Group (LON:III) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 4,800 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J). They issued an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $215.00 target price on the stock.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jones Trading.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $2,750.00 price target on the stock.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $74.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $167.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $147.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Northland Securities currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

Regis (NASDAQ:RGS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

SSE (LON:SSE) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a sell rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has GBX 1,997 target price on the stock.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $410.00 target price on the stock.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

