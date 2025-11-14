3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of 3i Group plc – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 545,224 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 365,635 shares.The stock last traded at $11.12 and had previously closed at $11.12.

TGOPY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of 3i Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

