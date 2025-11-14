Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel (NYSE:ELPC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 2,559 shares.The stock last traded at $10.29 and had previously closed at $10.30.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion and a PE ratio of 14.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:ELPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

