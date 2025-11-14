Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Trading 11.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) traded up 11.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.0950. 756,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 972,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Braskem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research cut Braskem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $3.80 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Braskem in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Braskem S.A. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Braskem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 783,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 19,956 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Braskem by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 27,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Braskem by 607.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 263,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 226,467 shares during the last quarter.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

