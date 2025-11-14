FY2029 EPS Estimate for Autolus Therapeutics Cut by Analyst

Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Autolus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AUTL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.12.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Up 6.6%

NASDAQ AUTL traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.37. 1,887,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,418. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $363.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 439.69%.The business had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $651,000. Atle Fund Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 130.5% in the second quarter. Atle Fund Management AB now owns 1,105,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 625,817 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 19.6% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,050,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 47.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 524,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 168,650 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.