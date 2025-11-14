Q1 EPS Estimate for SEI Investments Reduced by Analyst

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SEI Investments in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on SEI Investments from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

SEIC traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $81.86. The company had a trading volume of 113,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,692. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.86.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 31.09%.The firm had revenue of $578.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 883,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,986,000 after buying an additional 22,263 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 203.6% in the third quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 56,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 37,996 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1,574.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 61,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 57,953 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 38,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,865,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carl Guarino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $864,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,189.22. This represents a 38.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $3,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 171,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,122,258. This trade represents a 16.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $4,811,200. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

