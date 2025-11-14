Q4 EPS Estimates for Ferroglobe Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ferroglobe in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $311.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.80 million. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GSM. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ferroglobe from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.00.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

Ferroglobe stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. 508,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,042. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $717.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23.

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 10,874,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,479,000 after buying an additional 95,636 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,811,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,610 shares during the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC now owns 4,540,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 3,435,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ferroglobe by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,216,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 23,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is -6.76%.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

