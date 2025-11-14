Bavarian Nordic (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Trading Down 6.9% – What’s Next?

Bavarian Nordic (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.99 and last traded at $8.99. 3,931 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 6,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Bavarian Nordic Trading Down 6.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60.

Bavarian Nordic (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bavarian Nordic had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 21.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bavarian Nordic will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

