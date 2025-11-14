Stifel Canada Increases Earnings Estimates for Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada raised their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

TGB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. 2,758,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,670,214. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -140.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taseko Mines

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 0.7% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 774,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 0.8% during the third quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 706,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

