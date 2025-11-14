Logan Energy FY2028 EPS Estimate Lowered by Roth Capital

Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Logan Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. Roth Capital analyst C. True now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Logan Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Get Logan Energy alerts:

Logan Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LGN remained flat at C$0.84 during trading hours on Friday. 21,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,960. Logan Energy has a one year low of C$0.49 and a one year high of C$0.90. The stock has a market cap of C$500.37 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 5.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.71.

Logan Energy Company Profile

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.