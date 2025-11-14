Roth Capital Lowers Earnings Estimates for AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.26.

AMC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,240,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,049,593. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $5.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 761.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

