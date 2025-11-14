Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $596,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,584 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.32.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 4.6%

CSCO opened at $77.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $79.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $212,739.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,167.04. This trade represents a 9.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,701,086.72. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,089 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,383. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

