AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Director Gary Fields Sells 3,553 Shares

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) Director Gary Fields sold 3,553 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $373,562.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,387.60. This trade represents a 11.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AAON Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAON traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $94.25. The company had a trading volume of 92,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,431. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.73.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AAON had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAON shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of AAON in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Institutional Trading of AAON

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of AAON by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in AAON by 25.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 587,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,715,000 after purchasing an additional 117,446 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 9.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 1,346.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 53,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 49,802 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Stories

