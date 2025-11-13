What is Leerink Partnrs’ Estimate for uniQure Q4 Earnings?

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for uniQure in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.75) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on QURE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on uniQure from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of uniQure from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of uniQure from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. uniQure has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $71.50.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,387.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in uniQure by 22.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 36,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at $3,218,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 27.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 400,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 86,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 217,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,975,150. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 31,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $856,890.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,352.70. This trade represents a 43.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,560 shares of company stock valued at $12,362,568. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

