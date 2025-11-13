Boston Partners Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 112,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,811,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Charter Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Charter Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $213.07 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.75 and a 1 year high of $437.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Charter Communications from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $329.56.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.18, for a total value of $271,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,822.28. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

