Versarien (LON:VRS) Shares Down 8.3% – Here’s What Happened

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 and last traded at GBX 0.01. 53,679,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 113,813,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01.
Versarien Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £721,195.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.58.
Versarien Company Profile
Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.
