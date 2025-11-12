Harleysville Savings Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Harleysville Savings Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and traded as low as $24.20. Harleysville Savings Financial shares last traded at $24.3095, with a volume of 4,447 shares.

Harleysville Savings Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.41. The company has a market cap of $87.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.25.

Harleysville Savings Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Harleysville Savings Financial had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter.

About Harleysville Savings Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides consumer loans, including residential mortgages, savings account loans, and home equity line of credit, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages, line of credit, and commercial business loans.

