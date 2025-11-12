Investors Buy High Volume of Leap Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 10,745 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,227% compared to the average volume of 323 call options.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leap Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.38.
Shares of NASDAQ LPTX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. 152,519,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38. Leap Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $3.61.
Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.
