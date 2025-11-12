ZEGA Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

ZEGA Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. ZEGA Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.0% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $351.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.95. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $386.48.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

