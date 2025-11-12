Nwam LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 68.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,610,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in BlackRock by 12.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,394,113.20. The trade was a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $1,083.98 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,129.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,072.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,362.00 to $1,486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,165.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Loop Capital set a $1,255.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,280.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,303.41.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

