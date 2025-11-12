Anita Kroll Sells 16,217 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Stock

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2025

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDSGet Free Report) CAO Anita Kroll sold 16,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $632,787.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,947.40. The trade was a 94.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE TDS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.51. The company had a trading volume of 63,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,721. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.74 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $308.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carronade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 3,392,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $120,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,500 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,429,000. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 12.7% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,760,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $261,882,000 after purchasing an additional 760,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,531,000. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,216,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

