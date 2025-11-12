NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 620.40 and last traded at GBX 617.80, with a volume of 14007056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 609.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 500 to GBX 550 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 615 to GBX 630 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 610 to GBX 700 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 640 to GBX 690 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 649.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 545.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 524.11. The firm has a market cap of £49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported GBX 19.80 EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 45.9724712 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 525 per share, with a total value of £3,102.75. Also, insider Richard Haythornthwait acquired 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 525 per share, with a total value of £11,907. Insiders acquired a total of 6,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,815 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

We’re a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

