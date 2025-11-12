Brokers Offer Predictions for Climb Bio FY2027 Earnings

Climb Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLYM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Climb Bio in a report issued on Monday, November 10th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.88). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Climb Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Climb Bio’s FY2028 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03).

CLYM has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Climb Bio in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Climb Bio in a research report on Friday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Climb Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Climb Bio in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Climb Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Climb Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Climb Bio Stock Up 1.8%

CLYM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.94. 39,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,254. Climb Bio has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of -0.06.

Institutional Trading of Climb Bio

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLYM. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Climb Bio in the third quarter worth about $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Climb Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Climb Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Climb Bio in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Climb Bio during the second quarter worth $46,000. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Climb Bio

Climb Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, budoprutug, is an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody which has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases.

