Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 4,741.49% and a negative return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Rigetti Computing Price Performance
Shares of Rigetti Computing stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $31.08. 4,413,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,845,180. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $58.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.64.
Insider Transactions at Rigetti Computing
In other news, Director Ray O. Johnson sold 126,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,525,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 293,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,220. This represents a 30.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 3,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $58,157.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 183,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,342.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 454,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,876.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGTI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Rigetti Computing from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Williams Trading set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Rigetti Computing
About Rigetti Computing
Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rigetti Computing
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Occidental Petroleum is a Buy in Q4 2025
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks With Rebound Potential This Earnings Season
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Amazon Is One of the Clearest Buys If the Market Dips Again
Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.