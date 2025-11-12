Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 4,741.49% and a negative return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $31.08. 4,413,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,845,180. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $58.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, Director Ray O. Johnson sold 126,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,525,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 293,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,220. This represents a 30.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 3,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $58,157.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 183,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,342.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 454,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,876.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 9.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rigetti Computing by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 16,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGTI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Rigetti Computing from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Williams Trading set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

