Insider Buying: Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) CEO Acquires $200,000.05 in Stock

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) CEO Maria-Luisa Maccecchini purchased 97,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,212,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,641. This trade represents a 8.75% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Annovis Bio Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ANVS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. 360,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,318. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The company has a market cap of $55.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32.
Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Annovis Bio, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Annovis Bio
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANVS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Annovis Bio to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Annovis Bio from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANVS
About Annovis Bio
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Annovis Bio
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Occidental Petroleum is a Buy in Q4 2025
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks With Rebound Potential This Earnings Season
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Amazon Is One of the Clearest Buys If the Market Dips Again
Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.