Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) and Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Critical Comparison

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) and Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Resideo Technologies and Guardforce AI”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resideo Technologies $6.76 billion 0.71 $116.00 million ($4.68) -6.87 Guardforce AI $36.35 million 0.45 -$5.86 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Resideo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Guardforce AI.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Resideo Technologies and Guardforce AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resideo Technologies 1 1 2 1 2.60 Guardforce AI 1 0 1 0 2.00

Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.78%. Guardforce AI has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 390.73%. Given Guardforce AI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Guardforce AI is more favorable than Resideo Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Resideo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Guardforce AI shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Resideo Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.7% of Guardforce AI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Resideo Technologies and Guardforce AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resideo Technologies -8.85% 14.96% 4.59% Guardforce AI N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Resideo Technologies has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guardforce AI has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Resideo Technologies beats Guardforce AI on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resideo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. The Products and Solutions segment provides temperature and humidity control, thermal and combustion solutions, water and indoor air quality solutions, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety and fire suppression, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software products under the Honeywell Home brand as well as Resideo, Braukmann, First Alert, and BRK brands. The ADI Global Distribution segment engages in the distribution of security, fire, access control, and video products; and participates in the broader related markets of smart home, power, audio, ProAV, networking, communications, data communications, wire and cable, enterprise connectivity, and structured wiring products. The company sells its products and services through a network of professional contractors, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as retail and online merchants. Resideo Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Guardforce AI

(Get Free Report)

Guardforce AI Co., Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services. The company also sells and rents robots; and sells and installs Rapid7 software, as well as provision of integrated alarm security system installation, PCI ASV scan, and penetration testing services. Its customers include local commercial banks, chain retailers, coin manufacturing mints, and government authorities. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.