Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.90 and traded as high as $58.15. Utah Medical Products shares last traded at $57.21, with a volume of 9,381 shares changing hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Utah Medical Products in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a market cap of $183.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 287.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 156.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 3,272.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Utah Medical Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

