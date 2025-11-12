Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.42 and traded as high as $11.32. Inv Vk Ca Valu shares last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 88,354 shares traded.

Inv Vk Ca Valu Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42.

Inv Vk Ca Valu Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inv Vk Ca Valu Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inv Vk Ca Valu in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Inv Vk Ca Valu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Inv Vk Ca Valu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inv Vk Ca Valu in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inv Vk Ca Valu in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

