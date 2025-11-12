Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.42 and traded as high as $11.32. Inv Vk Ca Valu shares last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 88,354 shares traded.
Inv Vk Ca Valu Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42.
Inv Vk Ca Valu Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Inv Vk Ca Valu Company Profile
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
