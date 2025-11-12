Cormark Has Bullish Forecast for OceanaGold FY2025 Earnings

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a report issued on Monday, November 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.58. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

OGC has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upgraded OceanaGold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on OceanaGold from C$30.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on OceanaGold from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.84.

OGC opened at C$34.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.43. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$10.86 and a 1-year high of C$37.08. The company has a market cap of C$7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.54.

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

