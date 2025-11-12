TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TASK. Baird R W upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on TaskUs from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Get TaskUs alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TaskUs

TaskUs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.07. 9,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,076. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 2.11. TaskUs has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. TaskUs had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.71 million. TaskUs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TaskUs

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 125.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,933 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 47,610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Dalton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in TaskUs by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dalton Investments Inc. now owns 750,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after buying an additional 69,900 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in TaskUs by 12.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.