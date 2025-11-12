Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $124.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.26 million. Life360 had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Life360 updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Life360 Price Performance

Shares of LIF traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.26. 466,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,474. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.27 and a 200-day moving average of $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.08 and a beta of 3.41. Life360 has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $112.54.

Get Life360 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Goines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total transaction of $1,737,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 71,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,238,047.83. This represents a 21.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Synge sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $2,145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 194,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,709,893.20. The trade was a 11.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 149,799 shares of company stock valued at $13,416,952 over the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Life360 in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Life360 in the second quarter worth about $137,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Life360 during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

LIF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Life360 from $55.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Life360 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Life360 from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Life360 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Life360 from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Life360

About Life360

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.